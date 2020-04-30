Federal government confirms it was told coronavirus may have leaked from a Wuhan lab two months ago

The federal government was told in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia that the deadly virus may have been leaked from a Wuhan lab, senior sources have confirmed.

The Morrison government was told in February there was a 50 per cent chance it was accidentally released from a bio-containment facility located in the initial Chinese virus epicentre before more became known about it.

The government now believes it’s unlikely the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the virus which has claimed 89 lives in Australia and more than three million worldwide.

It comes after it was revealed two senior scientists from the lab – Peng Zhou and Shi Zhengli – previously studied bats at the CSIRO’s Australian Animal Health Laboratory as part of research funded by both the Australian and Chinese governments.

Australia is now calling a review from China to understand ‘exactly’ how coronavirus originated.

‘We want a clear, independent, fearless global review of the origins, the actions, and the global path forward, in relation to this and all future pandemics,’ federal health minister Greg Hunt told the Daily Telegraph.

The work of Mr Zhou and Ms Zhengli is being examined by intelligence agencies from the ‘Five Eyes’ network comprising of Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and the US as part of their investigations into the origins of coronavirus.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was reluctant to comment on the investigation.

‘Obviously, ASIO and our agencies do a lot of work with their international counterparts, particularly the Five Eyes community. We’ve looked at a number of cases, particularly over the last couple of years,’ he told the publication.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham denied knowing of any such investigation.

‘Obviously we want to see a transparent investigation into the matter,’ Senator Birmingham told ABC Radio National.

‘I don’t and the government does not comment on national security or intelligence matters, that is a long standing practice. I am not aware of any investigation and I wouldn’t comment on them even if I were.

‘However, we want to see transparent investigations into the causes so that we can prevent repeats of such pandemics into the future.’

Mr Peng, head of Wuhan’s Bat Virus Infection and Immunity Project, spent three years at the Australian Animal Health Laboratory between 2011 and 2014.

He was part of a study which involved transporting bats from Queensland to the lab in Geelong in regional Victoria where they were killed, dissected and studied for viruses.

The project, funded jointly by the Australia and Chinese governments, found ‘bats are rich reservoirs for emerging viruses’.

Ms Zhengli also worked at Australia’s Animal Health Laboratory for three months in 2006, where she studied bat faeces to identify the mammals as a natural host for viruses similar to SARS.

She is now the director of the Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Chinese Academy of Sciences at the Wuhan lab.

The two scientists jointly wrote a paper in January that said the novel coronavirus probably originated from bats, similar to SARS.

Zhengli told the Scientific American that when she was first told of a pneumonia outbreak she feared the lab may be responsible for leaking coronaviruses.

She told the journal that she wondered: ‘Could they have come from our lab?’

Ms Zhengli now insists the virus did not escape from her “world-class lab”.

Test results showed genome sequences taken from infected patients did not match any her team were working on in the lab, meaning the novel coronavirus did not come from an accidental leak.

‘That really took a load off my mind. I had not slept a wink for days,’ Ms Zhengli said.

The CSIRO has confirmed bat research has taken place at its high biocontainment facility, the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP).

‘While there is no current research on bats at ACDP, research into bats underpins much of our understanding of zoonotic diseases,’ a CSIRO statement read.

‘CSIRO undertakes all research in accordance with strict biosecurity and legislative requirements

CSIRO’s collaborations with research organisations from many countries around the world are helping drive global effort forwards to human diseases prevention and management.

‘As with all partners, CSIRO undertakes due diligence and takes security very seriously.’