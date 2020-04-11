Federal unemployment payment to start Monday in U.S. Louisiana

HOUSTON, April 8 (Xinhua) — U.S. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that the additional 600 U.S. dollar per week federal unemployment benefits will be dispersed to the state’s applicants on April 13.

Edwards said during a news conference that the state received the federal funding Tuesday night and the money will come on top of the maximum weekly state benefit of 247 dollars.

Local TV station reported Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie as saying that there were “unprecedented” number of people seeking unemployment.

According to the report, Louisiana residents who are qualified to get unemployment benefits include those who have been laid off, have had their hours reduced or have been mandated to stay home by their employer, the government, or healthcare professionals.

According to Louisiana Department of Health, as of April 8, there were 17,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state and 652 deaths are reported.