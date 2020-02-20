Federer to miss several leading tournaments due to knee surgery

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Roger Federer announced via his social media that he has just undergone a knee surgery and will miss several tournaments including the French open.

The world No. 3 Swiss star had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in Switzerland on Wednesday, and he plans to return for the grass-court season, which will include the tournaments in Halle, Germany and Wimbledon.

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery,” he said. “As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, India Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open.”

“I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!” said Federer.