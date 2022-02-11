Feds indict a ‘frequent flyer’ from Pennsylvania for illegally possessing firearms.

WILLIAMPORT – The US Middle District Court has indicted a convicted felon who the Lycoming County district attorney describes as a “frequent flyer in the illegal possession of firearms.”

Tajhair Dorsey, 20, of Williamsport, was referred to the US attorney’s office by District Attorney Ryan C Gardner, who cited his juvenile and adult records.

Dorsey is likely to face a longer federal sentence than if he were prosecuted in county court, where he is charged from the same August incident.

30 counts of firearms offenses, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and eluding arrest.

Gardner stated that he intends to refer future firearms cases to the feds when appropriate, and that he hopes this sends a strong message.

He claims that law enforcement has amassed a mountain of evidence on a group of young people who carry and use guns.

The state charges stem from Dorsey’s possession of a loaded handgun, a Smith andamp; Weston 9mm pistol, according to the indictment handed up Thursday.

Dorsey and another man allegedly jumped out of a car being chased for a traffic violation, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to police, a stun gun was used to apprehend him after a chase.

He’s being held in lieu of (dollar)175,000 bail while awaiting a trial in county court, but Gardner believes the charges against him will be dropped in favor of the federal prosecution.

The Smith andamp; Weston pistol is being sought as part of the federal indictment.

In September, Dorsey was also arrested.

On March 23, 2019, he was seen leaving a Hepburn Street home where police had responded to a report that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

When city officers approached Dorsey, he bolted, dropping a fully loaded 9mm Glock with an extended (30 round) magazine.

According to police, a serial number check revealed that the gun had been stolen in Georgia.

He told a district judge at his arraignment that he was from Durham, North Carolina, that he had a sister who lived in Williamsport, and that he found the firearm in North Carolina.

He told police he was carrying the gun to protect himself from the person who shot at him and others while they were playing three days before…

