Feds indict a Pennsylvania man who was already charged with supplying the fentanyl that killed an informant.

WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport man has been charged in federal court with providing the fentanyl that killed a woman who was cooperating in a drug investigation.

Daquan Alterki Alford, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl that resulted in death in a US Middle District Court indictment.

Both he and his son, Daquan Altari Alford, 25, are charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, as well as maintaining a drug-involved premise, according to a separate indictment.

The charges in the indictments, which were unsealed on Thursday, are vague.

The father is accused of providing heroin and fentanyl to Krista Suzanne Pardoe, 31, in exchange for a rental car she obtained for him so he could travel to Newark, New Jersey, to pick up drugs, according to state charges.

Pardoe was discovered dead on the floor of her Montgomery home’s bedroom on May 1.

According to police, she had an injection mark on her right arm.

A used hypodermic needle, eight bundles of heroin with the “Roxanne” stamp, and a partially used bag with the same inscription were discovered in a purse in a dresser drawer, police said.

According to a state police affidavit, the victim told them the following on May 1:

She knew from previous trips with Alford that he is a major heroin trafficker in the Williamsport area.

She rented a car, which Alford drove to Newark on April 29.

He arrived around 2 a.m.

She met him and accompanied him to a different location where he made a phone call on May 1st.

Alford met the man he had summoned and handed him a backpack, but not before showing him a large quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin.

He couldn’t afford to pay the woman for the car rental, so he gave her two bundles of heroin in white bags stamped “Roxanne.”

Both the federal and state drug charges against the Alfords stem from a May 1 search of their third-floor apartment in Williamsport’s 800 block of High Street.