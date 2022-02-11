Feds say an ‘Alt-Right Armory’ podcaster kept an ‘extremely dangerous’ gun cache at his home in Pennsylvania.

Feds say an ‘Alt-Right Armory’ podcaster kept an ‘extremely dangerous’ gun cache in his Pennsylvania home.

According to court documents, a father and son from Bethlehem Township were arrested on Monday on charges of possessing 13 “machine guns” and 12 unregistered firearm silencers.

The unregistered and “extremely dangerous” weapons, according to the government, could kill dozens of people in a matter of seconds.

According to court records, Joseph Raymond Berger, 67, was released on (dollar)25,000 unsecured bail pending further court appearances, while his 32-year-old son, Joseph Paul Berger, was detained at the Lehigh County Jail.

According to court documents, the government wants Joseph Paul Berger detained pending further court proceedings because he is a danger to the community and his anti-government rhetoric on his podcast “Alt-Right Armory” suggests he is unlikely to follow the court’s orders and is a flight risk.

“The defendants allegedly possessed a stockpile of unregistered fully automatic machine guns and silencers in violation of the National Firearms Act,” said Jennifer Arbittier Williams, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“These weapons are extremely dangerous, which is why their possession is regulated.”

Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Customs and Border Patrol, and other federal agencies were all involved in the investigation.

According to court documents, it began after federal agents intercepted three packages containing silencers imported from China.

According to court documents, federal authorities used Joseph Paul Berger’s cellphone number on the paperwork for two of the silencers to obtain a search warrant for the home where both men live in the 3400 block of Lehigh Avenue in 2021.

According to court documents, the ATF recovered and analyzed 13 machine guns (weapons that were modified after purchase to fire more than one round automatically) and 12 silencers.

According to court documents, Joseph Raymond Berger bought ten of the guns in 2015 and Joseph Paul Berger bought three.

According to court documents, the firearms are “military production, full-auto bolt assemblies.”

According to court documents, the weapons included eight AK-style rifles, two C308 308 Winchester rifles, two MP5k submachine guns, and one RPK-style machine gun.

According to court documents, authorities also took five other guns that had not been altered.

The men continued…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.