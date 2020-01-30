Feeling lonely? It might be that you’re just cold according to new study

Results from a new experiment suggests that people are more likely to seek out the company of old friends and loved ones when they’re in colder environments.

The research comes from a joint research project by Adam Fay, from the State University of New York, and Jon Maner, of Florida State University.

The experiment was built around an in-person interview during which subjects were asked how likely they would be to reach out to an old friend or loved one in the coming week.

The twist came in the form of temperatures they were exposed to – a variable that seemed to influence how they answered questions – supporting a longstanding theory that people feel more content being alone in warmer temperatures and more socially needful in colder ones.

For the experiment, researchers selected 78 people for interviews, according to a report in the British Psychological Society’s Research Digest.

The researchers explained the purpose of the interview was to examine attitudes about a heated back wrap device, which the subjects were asked to wear during the interview.

After a few questions about how the wrap felt, the researchers asked a series of questions about social activities during the upcoming week, including how likely the subject would be to reach out to an old friend or a loved one.

During this portion of the questioning, some subjects had the back wrap set to produce a mild heat, while others had their back wraps turned off.

The people answering with the wrap set to a mild heat were consistently less likely than those without any heat coming from it to say they’d consider reaching out to a friend or loved one.

The same general effect was observed on days with warmer temperatures, with a range of ambient temperature between 46°F to 82°F during the questioning.

According to Maner and Fay, these results ‘suggest that seemingly subtle changes in temperature can have important implications for the psychology of social affiliation, and such findings apply in real-world contexts outside the laboratory.’