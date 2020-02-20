Feeney rings changes as Kenya Sevens eye rebound at Los Angeles World Series

NAIROBI, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s Sevens coach Paul Feeney has made changes meant to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the World Series circuit.

Feeney said he expects an immediate rebound of the team after a disastrous outing in Sydney, Australia.

The coach has made five changes drafting experienced players in to serve as the steel around which the fringe rookies from Sydney will be wrapped around as the country seeks a Main Cup win in the fifth and sixth rounds of the Sevens World Series in Los Angeles and Vancouver from February 29 to March 1.

The big names who have been given a nod include former captain Oscar Ouma and Samuel Oliech, who have been out of action for a full season.

Ouma and Oliech last featured for Kenya team, Shujaa, during the 2017/18 campaign and are part of five changes coach Feeney undertook in shuffling the squad that competed in the third and fourth legs in Hamilton and Sydney.

“The five changes are exciting because it gives the players an opportunity to prove their worth for the country. It’s great to have Oscar Ouma back. Dan Sikuta also comes back as he wasn’t in the last two legs and in the back Oscar Dennis has recovered from a broken cheekbone,” said Feeney on Thursday in Nairobi.

“We also have Sam Oliech making his debut this season, Jacob Ojee is back from injury and we are going to look at Vincent Onyala as a center and not a forward, to give him an opportunity to be there. That’s where he plays in the 15s version. Plenty of changes but lots of old heads coming in with the changes and we still have a few of the young boys in there. We’re looking forward to this leg, it should be very interesting.”

Former captain Ouma is happy to make his return to the team.

“It feels good to be back in the setup and getting another chance to represent the country. Going forward, it’s all about doing justice to the jersey and respecting it. When it comes to the team’s performance it can always improve, the team is in a good place with both the experienced and the upcoming players blending well, it’s just taking it up a notch higher and firing from all cylinders,” Ouma said.

Oliech said he has the hunger to prove his worth.

“The hunger is definitely there and all that needs to be done is altering and refining a few things and everything should be good to go, these changes can only happen with some time and focus,” Oliech said.

Shujaa is in Pool B for the Los Angeles Sevens alongside South Africa, Ireland and Canada.