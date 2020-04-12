Felicity Cloake’s ideal lockdown food preparation – dishes

Our resident perfectionist chooses 10 of the most effective from her dish archive

It feels a little bit like we’re competing in a national episode of Ready Steady Cook today, as well as I for one have actually been rehearsing for it my whole life.

Store-cupboard roulette is my favourite sort of cooking: for those people lucky sufficient to have such books, it’s a difficulty in which there are no losers– after all, how poor can macaroni cheese be, also if the macaroni is really Bob the Builder pasta and the cheese comes covered in jaunty red wax? Honestly, this is no time at all to fret about excellence; enjoyably edible is what I’m intending for right now.

Though the recipes detailed below– chosen to use as few fresh components as feasible– might come with the tagline “Perfect”, don’t be scared to muck about to adjust them to what you have to hand. That’s exactly how some of the globe’s best-loved dishes happened, after all. Simply believe, you could be producing a future classic …

Banana bread

Well, we’re all making this now, aren’t we?

Fishcakes

Use tinned or frozen fish (no requirement to prepare it, if so), if that’s all you have– no one will certainly evaluate you as well as they’ll still taste ace.

Pea soup

Pea season looms, but there’s nowt incorrect with frozen, if that’s all you can obtain your hands on.

Dal

What shop cupboards are created.

Pilaf

One of the great mix-and-match standards available.

Tomato sauce

Network your internal nonna with this perfect pasta sauce; it’s an excellent one for set cooking as well as cold, too.

Gratin dauphinois

There are no fast and difficult policies to food preparation, so make use of creme fraiche rather than lotion, as well as switch the gruyère for whatever you’ve got to hand.

Blueberry muffins

Frozen or fresh fruit: who can actually tell the difference once it’s baked?

Oatcakes

Simply add butter and also Marmite. Or is that simply me?

Summertime dessert

What applies to blueberry muffins also applies here: utilize whatever icy, tinned or jarred cherries or berries you can locate.