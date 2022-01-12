Felony charges against an ex-Williamsport cop have been dropped for the second time.

Felony charges against an ex-Williamsport cop have been dismissed once more.

WILLIAMSPORT – Felony charges against a former Williamsport police officer who was accused of obtaining information on women for sexual purposes through the state’s JNET records system have been dismissed.

In dismissing 28 counts of unlawful use of a computer against Cpl. David C Klementik of Somerset County Senior Judge David C Klementik cited a June US Supreme Court decision.

However, a special judge assigned to the case determined that there was sufficient evidence for Derr, 37, to stand trial on misdemeanor charges of unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with public records, and obstructing the administration of law stemming from other incidents.

Derr’s attorney, Robert A Hoffa, said Wednesday, “It was the right decision.”

The case is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s office, which declined to comment.

The computer charges were dismissed for the second time this year.

In February, Senior District Judge Allen P Page III ruled that there was insufficient evidence that Derr intended to use JNET under false pretenses.

Derr was charged with accessing the records systems intentionally and without authorization, according to revised charges.

Klementik’s decision came after they were ordered to appear in court by a different district judge.

Between June 2015 and December 2017, Derr, who resigned in September, was accused of using JNET 94 times.

On April 11, 2019, unauthorized information about 26 people was obtained 18 times, including one female.

Personal use of the JNET system is illegal.

In dismissing the computer charges, Klementik cited a Supreme Court decision in which a police officer ran a license plate through a law enforcement computer database for money.

The high court decided that under the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the officer could not be held liable.

Because Derr was an authorized user, Klementik pointed out that he wasn’t “hacking” to gain access to JNET.

Deputy Attorney General Rebecca A Elo argued that permission to use the system came with the explicit requirement that it not be used for personal gain.

Derr accessed JNET while on vacation in North Carolina in 2015, according to testimony given at the preliminary hearing.

