Femail | Fashion News, Beauty Tips and Trends

England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales players will be cheered by their accomplished partners in the first Six Nations matches this weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Customer Service worker Joshua Shaw, 20, and Deputy Manager Wiktoria Zaucha, 19, from Birmingham, bought their own three bedroom house aged just 19 and 20 (seen outside their home inset) – complete with master suite – six months after they first decided to buy. The couple already had some savings, and decided to cut back on everyday luxuries, such as meals out with friends, nights out, and holidays, and even sofa-surfed with friends and family, in a bid to save as much as possible for their house deposit.

…read

The royal family Instagram account shared a rare photo of the Duchess of Gloucester, 73, wife of the Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester, 75, at a military engagement in the UK this week.

Dale Neal and his wife Marie, from Barrowford, Lancashire, were left devastated when doctors discovered she had already gone through the menopause aged 36, and couldn’t conceive naturally.

In response to a Twitter request about ‘super cool things your ancestors did’, people shared a series of fascinating tales, including a story about Princess Margaret’s police escort in LA in the 1960s.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett told The Sun he’s ‘gutted’ that another chaser is joining the ITV quiz show, because he will get less work, adding that it’s a struggle to get other TV work.

An anonymous groom-to-be, from the UK, took to Reddit and told how he asked his fiancée to ditch her twin sister as maid of honour because he was ‘worried’ wedding guests would be ‘confused.’

Vi and Jenny, from South London, transform their dated and impractical 1930s terrace into a stunning ‘Art Deco’ style home on Sunday night’s George Clarke’s Old House, New Home.

Lydia Finnegan, 26, from London, has claimed how Grounded Coffee Body Scrub, which retails at £15, helped to dramatically improve her eczema in just one month.

Nicole Jackson, 28, decided to set up her 18-month-old son Louie’s buggy up in front of the television in her home in Basildon, Essex, after the ‘clingy’ toddler refused to leave her alone to nap.

Kate Middleton, 38, has been seen embracing the Duchess of Sussex’s popular style in recent weeks, following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dramatic announcement that they would be stepping back as senior royals. From adopting sustainable brands to wearing personalised jewellery (pictured inset) and very similar coats, the mother-of-three appears to be taking note of Meghan’s fine fashion moments. Pictured left to right: Kate in London this week wearing a jumper from sustainable French brand Sezane; Meghan in Fiji sporting eco-friendly earrings, Kate in Cardiff last week and Meghan in Canada earlier this month.

By day, Tristan Pineiro, 47, who lives in London, is a high-flying PR executive, but he loves nothing more than to relax by setting up new scenes with his huge doll collection, including Barbies and Sindys.

Former reality star Ashley James (pictured right) and Zeze Millz (pictured left) debated whether height is a factor when it comes to dating and finding a life partner on Good Morning Britain.

Appearing on BBC Three documentary Beauty Laid Bare, Resham Khan, from Manchester, who relies on make-up to cover her scars, travels to Mexico to explore the secrets of the beauty industry.

Natalie Weaver, 26, from Wakefield, Yorkshire, ordered a size 12 polka-dot dress from the retail giant to wear for a family bowling night, but was horrified to find how short it was.

Princess Diana’s iconic green convertible Audi is going under the hammer for the third time at The Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show 2020, held at the NEC, Birmingham in March.

People from across the globe have shared some of the funniest signs they’ve come across that really have been lost in translation. They have been compiled online by Shareably.

Jennifer Bailey, 41, from Cheshire detailed her weekly spend. The business owner who lives with her husband and their two daughters has a monthly net income of around £1,400.

Viewers of Kirstie and Phil’s Love It Or List It were wowed after Susan and John, from Rushden, transformed their 1920s home into an enormous party house on the programme last night.

Singer-songwriter Lloren, 29, whose real name is Lauren Bannon, from Weymouth, told FEMAIL it’s easy to understand why so many victims of sexual assault and harassment stay silent.

A brainteaser, created by RS Components and released in celebration of National Puzzle Day, challenges the nation to spot two robots in the restaurant – but can you beat 34 seconds?

Anna Pursglove shares advice for embracing this year’s trend for classic blue. The British style expert also reveals a selection of the best High Street stores offering stylish pieces.

The Harwood Arms in Fulham topped the 2020 Estrella Damm list of the UK’s best 50 Gastropubs by impressing more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics and other industry experts.

An anonymous husband-to-be, believed to be from somewhere in the US, took to Reddit to explain that he is due to get married next month and everything is set for the big day.

Amanda Jette Knox and her partner Zoe, from in Ottawa, Ontario, made headlines when they got ‘permanent custody’ of Ashley Lacasse – who had been in and out of foster care her whole life.

British pop star Frankie Bridge, reveals how pregnancy forced her to confront an eating disorder, after years of restricting her diet to remain 8 st 7 lb.

Click on image for info

While the red carpet was flooded with lavish gowns Laura Whitmore stood out in her statement tailored pant suit at the ITV gala. Here we show you how to bag her look for less…

Laura Whitmore really wore the trousers at the ITV gala

BuyMoon & Star layer necklace, £12.50, M&S

BuySkinny trousers, £22, NEXT

BuyTailored jacket, £42, NEXT

BuyPurple velvet clutch bag, £16.50, Dorothy Perkins

BuyALDO Heeled Sandals, £65, ASOS

BuyTom Ford lip Colour Matte in Flame, £45, House of Fraser

Click on image for more details and scroll through for more

Recent research reveals that domestic attacks carried out by women have more than tripled in a decade. In the year ending march 2019, an estimated 786,000 men suffered domestic abuse, office for national statistic figures shows. Tony Hannington, 56, (pictured inset left) from Kent, says he contemplated suicide due to the violence he was subjected to from his wife Tracy (left). Alex Skeel, 24, (pictured inset right) from Bedfordshire was frequently assaulted by his partner Jordan Worth (right). She became the first female in the UK to be convicted of coercive behaviour.

Joel Dommett, 34, from South London who presents ITV’s The Masked Singer, revealed how proposing to his wife taught him that women appreciate imperfect moments.

Rowan Pelling who wrote in 2006 about pitching her years as editor of an Erotic magazine to Rachel Weisz, reveals what happened next.

FEMAIL’s Style Editor shares advice for embracing this season’s trend for pleated skirts. Dinah Van Tulleken also reveals a selection of the best pieces available from UK stores.

Every week, FEMAIl sends two singletons on a blind date. Holly, 29, and Marc, 32, reported back on their time at the Bluebird cafe in west London.

Robert Owen Sr, 54, and model, Ada Olszewska, 27, both from Illinois, have told how their twenty-seven-year age gap leads strangers to mistake him for her grandfather.

Kelly Lavin, 20, from the Wirral, had splashed out on the polka dot shirt for a night out but she was left feeling ‘awful’ and ’embarrassed’ by how bad the voluminous sleeves looked.

Christa D’Souza, 59, argues that French lingerie designers are much less ageist than UK manufacturers. FEMAIL columnist argues big pants should be as pretty as thongs.

The return of retro cheese fondue parties has sparked a new trend, dubbed ‘social dining’. British journalist Jenny Wood, gave her verdict on the latest gadgets for embracing the trend.

The Essex-based influencer, 29, posted the adorable image with her three million followers of herself cuddled up to her husband Jamie of their crushed velvet sofa.

Kate Middleton, 38, didn’t wear her engagement ring as she visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Kensington Palace confirmed to Hello magazine it was due to healthy and safety,

Susanna Reid reveals how her 11-year-old black rescue cat Suki, unexpectedly became part of the family. TV presenter was filled with dread when the vet struggled to know what was wrong with her.

This week, FEMAIL chose Priyanka Chopra as Instagram’s best dress celebrity. Here’s how to recreate her look with items from UK High Street stores.

Paul Hollywood’s ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys- Fullam, 24, from Kent who was stalked for a year, appeared on GMB today to call for stalkers to be registered in the same way as sex offenders.

Michael Koropisz, 24, a classical portrait painter from Greater Manchester, who refuses to watch television and writes with quill and ink, has been on several dates with Charlotte Brindley, 21.

A hilarious online gallery collated by Viral Nova reveals some of the world’s worst cake designs – and it may make you think twice about cutting costs on hiring a professional baker. Pictured clockwise from top left: Amateur attempt at Buzz Lightyear, a scary sheep, a proposal featuring the instructions to the baker, a misspelled Canada Day cake, a giant stuffed toy and a terrifying fictional character.

Sharon Green, from Sheffield, who lost her 13-year-old daughter Rebecca met Peter Fearnley on GMB for the first time, after he left a touching poem at the site of her floral tributes.

Tracey Cox reveals how women can achieve an orgasm with their partner, including giving clear instructions, not facing it and taking the pressure off by not stressing if it doesn’t happen every time.

Laurence Fox had a ‘good and frank’ conversation with British-American commentator Bonnie Greer – but attempts to engage other critics with coffee hasn’t worked quite so well.

Bex Topping, 47, and her partner Beth Rocha, 38, from Buckinghamshire, overhauled their takeaway dinner lifestyle after Bex was told a hormone imbalance was made worse by her weight.

Lauren Simpson, who is based in Sydney, offered her millions of followers an inside look into her pantry and fridge, showcasing the near-consistent breakfast, lunch and dinner routine she follows.

Australian-Italian chef Andrea Tranchero has dished out his very simple trick for plating up pasta like a professional – and it’s a lot easier than you think.

Charliann Broadhurst, 28, from Northamptonshire, had split from childhood sweetheart Ryan Hill – who was the father of her daughters – yet still saw him when he looked after the girls.

Calsey Banks, 29, from Birmingham, who was lusting after a table and bench that cost £2, 000, has told how she made her own for free – using leftover wood from a garden project.

Sarah Ibendahl, from Blackheath, brought up the subject with the duchess during a royal visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital this week, and said the royal laughed politely.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, got stuck in and helped serve breakfast to children during an early morning visit to a south London nursery today.

Kylie Hansen, 27, from Taft, California, had been overweight all her life and would eat huge portions of processed food before she decided to have a vertical sleeve gastrectomy at at 260lbs.

Arriving at London’s O2 Arena, former Love Island star Gabby Allen, 26, led the way for the most questionable fashion choices at the NTA Awards tonight.

Finn Davies, from East London, has claimed on Twitter that his Christian Uber driver asked him to ‘stop kissing’ another man in the back of her car because of her religious beliefs.

George Clarke’s Old House, New Home viewers slammed Simon and Emma, from Liverpool, over their modern kitchen-diner renovation on last night’s episode.

Former NASA astronaut Steven Lee Smith, 61, from Phoenix, Arizona claimed today on Lorraine that in decades to come, space tourism will become as common as travelling by airplane.

Mother-of-three Kelsey Bonas, 32, from Hamilton in Canada, spent more than a decade trying yo-yo diets and at her heaviest tipped the scales at 300lbs (left and second left) as her food addiction saw her consume more than 4,000 calories a day. But when her children became embarrassed when she had to ask for a seatbelt extender on a plane, she decided to have a gastric bypass and has lost 154lbs in 18 months. Centre and right: Kelsey is feeling more body confident than ever.

Tracy Ray, 31, from Oxfordshire, told Take a Break magazine that she could not initially believe that Jordon Saxton, then 20, had harmed their Jayden because he was a loving father.

Asda is selling 170g bags of the chunks for £3.99 across the UK, sending many fans into a frenzy online. A 465ml tub of ben & Jerry’s costs £4.85-£5.00 meaning the bags are pricier per 100ml.

Lady Penny Mountbatten, whose ex-husband Lord Ivar made headlines with his wedding in Devon in 2018, revealed ‘everything is really good’ 10 years on from their divorce.

Dan Farnworth, 33, a father-of-four from Bolton, joined the North West ambulance service in 2004, and revealed the sometimes devastating realities of the job.

Wendy C. Ortiz, 47, from California, released ‘Excavation’ through a small publisher in 2014, and claims upcoming book ‘My Dark Vanessa’ by Kate Elizabeth Russell is ‘eerily similar’ to her own.

Aspiring singer-songwriter Ricky Rebel led the worst-dressed list in a red lace ensemble that featured a large umbrella and veil, as well as bottomless chaps that showed off his buttocks.

The London-based dating agent, 38, told OK! magazine she welcomed her second child with husband Alex Di Pasquale in December last year at the Portland Hospital, after a previous traumatic birth.

Singer James Blunt, 45, has revealed on GMB that his father is going for a potentially life-saving kidney transplant tomorrow, after the Wiltshire-born star made an appeal for donors.

Patrick, 31, a painter, and Samela, 28, an art illustrator, of San Diego, California, were not seeking a ‘third wheel’ for their own relationship until they met Abbey Quincena, 26, at a yoga studio.

Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, will take on more prominent roles after Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle’s, 38, decision to move to Canada, royal biographer Robert Lacey told Hello!

Kathryn Pinkham, founder of London’s Insomnia Clinic, has revealed some common misconceptions about insomnia to FEMAIL, including theory that you should get an early night to make up for lost sleep.

Anne Frank’s step-sister Eva Schloss, 90, claimed on Good Morning Britain that photos showing the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland aren’t real, because none were taken at the concentration camp.

Taking to Facebook group DIY on a Budget Official, the woman, from Bournemouth, shared remarkable pictures of her oxblood Chesterfield sofa before and after it was revamped.

Louise, 19, from the US, started the Twitter thread by sharing a selection of gendered products, including a Ouija board designed for women and a bathbomb in the shape of a grenade for men.

Meghan Markle, 38, ‘really regrets’ giving up her career for royal family role in Britain which ‘didn’t compare with what she was accustomed to’, Sally Bedell Smith told Vanity Fair.

Click on image for recipe

Click on each image for the full story…