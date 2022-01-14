Female students in Middle School are given shapewear to help them deal with body image issues.

Female Middle School students are given shapewear to help them deal with body image issues.

According to reports, a Mississippi middle school is abandoning plans to provide shapewear to girls dealing with “body image” issues.

A letter was sent home Tuesday to parents with daughters at Southaven Middle School, requesting their signature, according to TODAY.

In the letter, parents learned how to assist their daughters in developing a positive body image.

Shapewear was one part of the school’s solution.

According to the news report, parents could choose whether their daughters “may receive the healthy literature, shapewear, bras, and other products” through the school’s counselors.

If a parent chooses to participate, the letter stated that information such as size would be required.

Ashley Heun, a mother, read the letter her daughter brought home for signature several times to make sure she wasn’t mistaken, according to TODAY.

“I decided that words and social media are good tools to rally the troops to change this and to really let the school know how tone-deaf it was,” Heun, 45, told TODAY.

After reading the letter, Heun, a stay-at-home mother from Southaven, Mississippi, felt “really angry.”

She wrote the school with her concerns as the mother of a teen daughter and an 11-year-old son, according to the news source.

Heun included a screenshot of the letter in a post describing the school’s offering of “constricting undergarments for female students in grades 6 through 8, who range in age from 10 to 14,” according to the New York Post.

According to The Post, Heun’s Twitter and Facebook posts went viral, causing outrage that spread beyond the Southaven Middle School where it was distributed.

According to TODAY, the school responded to Heun with an in-person apology from the principal, who informed her that the program had been canceled, a decision confirmed by DeSoto County Schools.

Heun, according to TODAY, believed the school had “really good intentions” in sending out the information, but that it was “kind of ill-conceived,” and that she wanted to change it.

“Body image issues affect both boys and girls,” Heun added.

