Female teacher, 38, who had sex with teenage boys in car during lunch breaks is pictured

A female teacher who preyed on young boys, taking them away from school during lunch breaks to have sex in her car, has been pictured for the first time.

Concerns over Jaimee Marie Cooney were raised when an explicit video began circulating around Marlborough Boys’ College, in New Zealand’s South Island, last year.

Months later, the mother-of-two, now 38, was arrested and charged with several offences relating to the sexual abuse of two boys, both 15.

Cooney was the head of the languages department and the the wellness co-ordinator at the New Zealand school when she approached the first victim, who was just 14 at the time.

Their relationship then became ‘flirty’ and the pair were texting every day. They also began spending their lunch breaks together, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Eventually their relationship became sexual and the pair would spent lunch breaks having sex in the back seat of her car at a car park off school campus.

Sometimes the pair would have sex in the back of her car as she waited to pick her child up from school.

The second victim became involved with the teacher when the trio arranged to have a threesome.

The abuse of both boys continued for months, Stuff reported.

The first victim believed they were in a relationship but tried to end it but she would tell him she would kill herself.

Cooney pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual connection with minors, and one of exposing a minor to indecent material over a year-long period.

However, her lawyer argued the case was less serious than other teacher and student relationships as the victims were ‘significantly bigger’ than Cooney and therefore were not intimated by her.

He also argued the sex acts were not degrading.

But Judge Zohrab said they were ‘the bodies of men and minds of children’.

He mentioned that the three-way sex act with with someone ‘old enough to be his mother’ was ‘not vanilla sex’ and had to be demeaning.

Cooney was sentenced to to two years and six months behind bars in the Blenheim District Court in December last year.

She had been fighting for name suppression but she was forced to abandon the appeal this week.

She has been placed on the Child Sex Offender Register and had her teaching registration cancelled.