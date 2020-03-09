Female tradie slams people who judge her for working in construction and say her job isn’t for women

A woman working as a plasterers has slammed co-workers who think her job isn’t for women in a viral video.

Surya Kastelein, from Southport, Queensland, posted a video on Tik Tok of her working on a job sit in Broadbeach in an orange high-vis shirt and work boots mixing a bucket of plaster while listening to Working B***h by Ashnikko.

She stands defiantly in front of a ladder while some of the comments she hears from men show at the bottom of the video, including ‘this isn’t a job for ladies’, ‘you don’t look like other tradies’ and ‘back in my day girls weren’t doing this job’.

Ms Kastelein looks into the camera and lip syncs the lyrics to the song, mouthing ‘I’m working b***h.’

The 22-year-old has been working in various trades including plastering, tiling, painting and garbage chute repairs for a year after quitting her job as a receptionist at a medical practice.

Ms Kastelein told Daily Mail Australia she started in construction after her mother linked her to a new employer and was surprised by how much she liked it.

‘It didn’t sound like me because I’m pretty girlie,’ she said. ‘I thought, ‘I couldn’t imagine myself doing that’, but I decided to give it a go.’

‘I really like it, it’s literally the best job I’ve ever had.’

Ms Kastelein said she hears grumblings about female tradies a couple of times a week, coming mainly from older men working alongside her on building sites.

‘Some people get weird about a girl working with them, they’re like “oh a girl is doing this?” or “this is not a job for ladies” but I’m here,’ she said.

Women make up around two per cent of workers in trades including building, electrical and automotive positions in Australia.

Ms Kastelein said that after initial doubtful questions, most tradesman praise her for breaking the mould of a typical tradesman on a work site.

‘When I go out all dressed up and I tell people what I do people always say I would never expect you to do that,’ she said.

‘My friends still don’t believe I do this.’

Ms Kastelein was surprised to see so few women working in her field and said there was a preconceived stigma about girls working on job sites.

‘Even now if I pass a female tradesperson I still never expect them to be working there,’ she said.

Ms Kastelein was excited at the prospect of working with more female tradies in the future.

‘When I see another girl at work my boss always says ‘oh girl power!” she said.

‘I just think girls can do anything guys can do.’