Female Vikings settled on the Isle of Man, according to the discovery of historic brooches dating back over 1,000 years.

Only Viking men were thought to have settled on the island previously.

The discovery of two Viking brooches on the Isle of Man has cast doubt on the idea that the island was only populated by male Vikings.

The ornate brooches, discovered by two metal detectorists in December 2018, date from around AD 900 to 950.

They were relatively common in Viking Age Scandinavia, where they were almost seen as national dress, and would have been worn by women. They were made of bronze with silver wire decorations.

Brooches like this had never been discovered before on the Isle of Man, leading to speculation that only men from Scandinavia had settled on the island during the early Viking Age.

The discovery, according to Allison Fox, curator of archaeology at The Manx Museum in Douglas, Isle of Man, showed that experts needed to “reassess these assumptions” and consider that the arrival of Viking longships in the 800s brought “a new, mixed community” to the island.

“The Isle of Man has a rich Viking heritage, but this type of brooch, which was worn by Scandinavian women during the Viking Age and is usually found in graves,” she explained.

“We have a number of early-900s graves with wealthy males’ remains and typical “Viking” grave goods.”

“We do have one notable wealthy female burial with a fabulous glass bead necklace, but her grave goods were not as typically Scandinavian as these brooches.”

“Based on this evidence, we believe the Isle of Man’s first Viking settlers were male.”

“John and I knew straight away that our discovery was very special, and it’s great to see the brooches cleaned and conserved,” said Craig Evans, who discovered the brooch with a fellow metal detectorist, John Crowe.

The brooches are now on display in the Manx Museum’s Viking Gallery in Douglas.

