Fender is Offering UK Users 3 Months of Online Guitar Lessons for Free

Fender is making your self-isolation a bit more bearable – or unbearable, depending on your point of view – by offering a whopping three months of online guitar lessons for free.

Starting today, you can sign up for a free trial of Fender Play, which is a “complete online learning platform” for learning to play acoustic and electric guitar, bass, and ukulele. There’s even an app. So in no time at all, you’ll be sitting cross-legged on the wooden floor of your trendy studio apartment posing with your guitar too.

Fender points out that an added bonus of learning to play an instrument is the positive effects and mental health benefits. The company consulted with award-winning neuroscientist and musician Daniel Levitin to look into it, and it turns out that there’s a huge advantage to learning the skill. Levitin comments:

“After 60, playing an instrument can help you retrain and remap neural circuits that are inclined to atrophy, which helps you stay mentally young. Learning an instrument can also help develop your brain when you are a kid.

“Playing an instrument has a meditative aspect that can release positive hormones in the brain and can reduce the stress hormone Cortisol, increase productivity, and create social bonding to combat loneliness in the digital age. Playing music with other people produces the chemical oxytocin, a binding chemical that promotes trust and social bonding and makes you feel better.

You can download the accompanying app for Android and iOS. There’ll be no need to announce your plans for adopting a new skill; your family and neighbours will hear it soon enough, and I’m sure they’ll be thrilled at the prospect of listening to you learn a new instrument over the course of months while they can’t escape.