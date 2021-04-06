Fenerbahce claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

ANKARA

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahce on Monday secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Super Lig.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first half of the football match at Istanbul’s Ulker Stadium.

In the 64th minute, Mbwana Samatta scored on a header to give the home side a critical win for the title race.

With the win, Fenerbahce now boast 62 points, putting them second place in the league.

Yukatel Denizlispor are at the bottom of the table with 25 points.