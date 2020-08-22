Fenerbahce deny Muriqi transfer rumors

ANKARA

Turkish football club Fenerbahce denied on Friday rumors about the transfer of Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi to Italy’s Lazio.

In a statement, the Yellow Canaries said there are offers from many clubs to acquire Muriqi; however, reports of an agreement with Lazio are “unrealistic.”

This week, several Turkish sports news outlets claimed that the Rome club signed the 26-year-old, agreeing to a transfer fee.

Reports of a Lazio player joining the Istanbul-based club as an exchange have also been denied.

Muriqi is Fenerbahce’s prolific forward, who scored 17 goals in 36 appearances during the 2019-2020 season.

He joined the team in 2019 from Turkey’s Caykur Rizespor. Many clubs have been chasing him due to his top-notch performance.

Well-built with 6’4” height, Muriqi is able to play as a “target man,” a striker or centre-forward tasked to win high balls in the air, and create chances for others in the team besides scoring goals.