Fenerbahce Opet veteran Eda Erdem Dundar renews deal

ANKARA

The Fenerbahce Opet women’s volleyball team extended its deal Tuesday with Eda Erdem Dundar for another three years.

The Turkish team said the 33-year-old middle blocker will play until 2024.

Dundar was named one of the 100 greatest players in the sport last month by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

She is a Fenerbahce veteran who has played for the Istanbul club since 2008.

Dundar helped Fenerbahce win the 2010 FIVB World Club Championship and the 2012 CEV Champions League titles.

She is the captain of Fenerbahce Opet and the Turkish national volleyball team.