Fenerbahce win Super Lig women’s basketball crown

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo on Tuesday were crowned champion of the Herbalife Nutrition Women’s Basketball Super League after beating archrivals Galatasaray 71-56.

Fenerbahce’s American guard Kayla Renae McBride was the highest scorer of the game with 23 points at Istanbul’s Sinan Erdem Dome.

Ukrainian player Alina Lagupova scored 18 points and seven assists while Satou Sabally produced nine points in the win over the Lions.

For Galatasaray, American-Turkish center Kuanitra Hollingsworth finished with 17 points as Russian guard Epifaniya Yashey Prints scored 12 points in the best-of-three series.

Fenerbahce took a 3-0 playoff series against Galatasaray to win the 15th league title with this victory, while the Yellow Canaries won the Super Lig without even a single defeat (34 wins).