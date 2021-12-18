Fentanyl has surpassed COVID, cancer, and suicide as the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45.

Fentanyl has surpassed COVID, cancer, and suicide as the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

Experts believe that street-bought meds like Adderall and Xanax may be laced with Fentanyl after a string of recent drug-related celebrity deaths involving the killer narcotic.

In September, actor Michael K Williams died of an apparent drug overdose, while fentanyl-laced cocaine is suspected of killing comedians Fuquan Johnson, Enrico Colangeli, and a third pal in Los Angeles.

Logan Williams, the star of the Flash, died in April from a fatal suspected fentanyl overdose, which also claimed the lives of Prince and Tom Petty.

Fentanyl is thought to be 50 times more powerful than heroin, and manufacturers disguise it as a pill to deceive unsuspecting victims.

In September, at least eight people on Long Island’s North Fork overdosed on a tainted batch of the drug, with six of them dying. They were between the ages of 27 and 40.

Gina Castrianni, Outreach Coordinator at Dynamic Youth Community, Inc., says the overdose epidemic has tragically claimed a record 93,331 lives in 2020, a 30 percent increase from 2019.

(DYC), a New York-based addiction treatment center, has urged Americans to be cautious.

She pointed out that synthetic opioids were involved in 60% of fatal overdoses last year, and that this was largely due to the alarming rise in fentanyl-laced drugs in the United States.

“We’ve known for a long time that fentanyl is being laced into all kinds of substances, not just fentanyl in opioids,” Castrianni told The Sun.

“We’re finding fentanyl in Xanax, as well as cocaine, methamphetamines, and Adderall,” says the researcher.

The problem has gotten worse in recent years, according to Castrianni.

“The issue with fentanyl on the street is that it’s 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin,” she said.

“So even if you have a high tolerance to heroin [or other drugs], you may not have a high tolerance to fentanyl.”

Around 2013, fentanyl began to be used to cut heroin because it was cheaper, allowing drug dealers to get “more bang for their buck,” she said.

“It’s been increasing exponentially every year,” Simmons told The Sun. “It’s a big reason why we’re seeing more overdoses.”

“Fentanyl is now found in the majority of the drug supply, accounting for more than 60% of it.

It’s even higher in places like New York.”

