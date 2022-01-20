Feras Antoon, the owner of PornHub, reappears for the first time in DECADES, blaming critics for his (dollar)16 million mansion fire.

For the first time in a decade, Pornhub’s co-owner has resurfaced to blame his critics for the fire that destroyed his (dollar)16 million mansion.

“Extreme religious groups,” according to Feras Antoon, could have “incited and encouraged someone” to carry out an arson attack.

Vanity Fair interviewed the CEO of Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek, about the fire.

“Could extremist religious groups have incited and encouraged someone to do this? Certainly,” he said.

“When you use extremist language and QAnon sentiment in relation to child trafficking, you will attract and mobilize some of the internet’s darkest corners.”

Antoon’s house caught fire in April of last year.

After being forced to stop unverified users from uploading video material, Pornhub made the decision.

According to a report, the website was displaying rape and underage sex videos.

Following the scandal, major credit card companies such as Mastercard, Visa, and Discover ended their relationships with Pornhub.

“I can’t even count the number of comments I saw from people threatening to burn the company or my house down,” Antoon continued.

“For a while, it was easy to dismiss the tweets as nothing more than people talking on the internet.”

Then my house was destroyed by fire.”

Before the fire, the eight-bedroom luxury chateau in Montreal was still being built.

Two people were seen breaking into the house, so cops were dispatched.

Around 80 firefighters battled the blaze on the 1.4-acre property for nearly three hours, evacuating residents as the fire raged until 2:30 a.m.

The fire is said to have spread from the main building of the house to another one nearby, with neighbors reporting that “the flames were about 50 meters high.”

Antoon is said to have paid £2 million for two lots of land five years ago before starting construction on his dream house.

