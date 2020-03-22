Fernando Simón: “The number of health professionals affected is 3,475, 12 percent of the total”

The number of those infected by coronavirus in Spain is 28,572, the number of deceased 1,720, the number hospitalized in the ICU, that is, serious cases, amounts to 1,785 and the number of cured 2,575, the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón.

“Another fact that has to worry us is the number of health professionals affected 3,475, about 12 percent of the total cases,” said Simon. “It is the highest risk group in this epidemic.”

As for the tests, he said that they have a complicated but apparently simple technology, the shot is like PCR but it is a kit that can be read with marks that appear on a contact surface of the sample that gives us positive, negative and dubious and can be read in the same instant. “They started arriving yesterday and they are being distributed equitably. There are criteria for use and as the capacity for testing increases, it must be covered. The priority groups are in hospitals, high-risk people, for example, for guarantee that there is no entry of infected into residences, then work will continue on the entire population. ”

“The test figures are between 15,000 daily and these rapids are increasing a lot, we are going to have enough for the entire population, they are going to dedicate in the first two, three, four days to priority groups. There will be tests, do not hesitate , from both international and national companies. ”

Simón pointed out that “the evolution of the data is still similar to the last days but we do not know if it will be the longest evolution but it is not getting worse compared to the previous days,” said Simón.

“The evolution of cases shows a decrease in cases of 26 percent compared to yesterday,” said Simon. Even so, he said that “we are talking about data that refers to a specific case definition, we are not talking about those who do not go to the system with mild symptoms that are not detectable,” he clarified. The 13 percent increase in cases, 26 fewer than yesterday, has been very different by communities. ”

“The impact of the measures seeks to bend the curve, distance and hygiene is the only way to avoid transmission and our social situation is different from other areas. In China, a city was isolated and later a province, with 60 million of inhabitants. And there were 32 more capable provinces to support. In Europe we have smaller countries, Spain does not reach 70 percent of that population and if it isolates itself, as it does, there will be no other countries that will help us. Be careful when evaluating new measures when there are some that are very restrictive. We are not far from reaching the period when the curve will double. ”

On the prediction of the collapse of the health system for next Wednesday according to a group of scientists, “I am aware that there have been others who have proposed different scenarios. It is not easy to guess in the models when the milestones will occur because the evolution of the data “It is based on reported data; the collapse does not depend on the actual incidence of the epidemic, which will begin to decrease before the collapse, if it occurs, because when the incidence drops, the system will continue to admit patients.”

“We have an epidemic that evolves in different areas, saturation will not occur in all places,” he added.

Simón pointed out that the health system is one and all options are considered, including transferring patients between hospitals and between communities

The lethality in Spain is 6 percent, but it varies greatly between communities and with weight where the average age of the patients is high. “In Spain, cases are diagnosed with severity, as more tests arrive, more patients will be detected and the case fatality will drop.”

Simon apologizes for getting tested before others

Regarding his health, which made him absent, he noted that it was considered important to assess whether it was risky or not. “It is not pleasant for those who wait for the test to see that people like me have results immediately, so I am sorry. It is not what I like, that the tests are for everyone but I understand that some groups that have to guarantee the answer may be subject to special situations ”

The Ministry of Health has given data by age for the first time. Thus, there are 3,020 infected in the strip of more than 80 years; 3,132 in that of 70-79; 2,916 in that of 60-69; 3,129 in that of 50-59; 2,919 in that of 40-49; 2,208 in that of 30-39; 1,285 in that of 20-29; 221 in the 10-19 and 129 in the 0-9. .