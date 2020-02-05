Ferrari, David Jones crash: Finance CEO Norman Vancuylenberg pleads guilty to drink driving

A drunk driver who ploughed his Ferrari into a luxury jewellery store while cruising Sydney with a female passenger is the Italian-born CEO of a finance company.

Norman Vancuylenberg, 41, was twice over the legal limit and driving on a suspended licence when he slammed his 599 model luxury car into the Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen store in Sydney’s CBD about 3.30pm on January 6.

The Ferrari – worth about $600,000 brand new – skidded onto the footpath on Market St and collided with the store’s front window, injuring a female pedestrian in her 60s.

Witnesses described the high-flying Naples-born financier as being ‘totally shaken’ following the crash. He was arrested by police and later blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.107 at Day St Police Station.

Vancuylenberg, also known by the last name Formisano, pleaded guilty to three charges on Wednesday, including mid-range drink driving, driving while suspended and dangerous driving.

A witness – back in the office for the first day of the working year – recalled to the Sydney Morning Herald at the time: ‘I was sitting at my desk and heard a loud noise of wheels turning.

‘I rushed to the window and saw the vehicle come around. It was a huge crash.

‘It was such a loud explosion – it was really terrifying.

‘The street was so busy, there were a few hundred people around.’

The female pedestrian was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, but her injuries were not believed to be serious. The Ferrari narrowly missed a young family.

Vancuylenberg’s scarlet Ferrari was left a crumpled mess and his windscreen shattered. The shop window suffered only minor damage.

The boozy crash is quite the fall from grace from Vancuylenberg.

A company profile by his business, Giant Finance Group, describes Vancuylenberg as a highly respected finance industry figure.

The website boasts that Vancuylenberg ‘helped and fund some of the biggest franchises … in Australia, known today as RAMS Home Loans.’

It claims he has been behind trail books worth more than half a billion dollars over the course of his career.

He will be sentenced in March.