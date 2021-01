PARIS, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Formula One Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc announced on Twitter on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation. A subsequent test I took has come back positive,” the 23-year-old said.

Leclerc added that he had "mild symptoms" and was isolating at his home in Monaco.