Ferry ‘becomes coronavirus hospital ship’ after crew member tests positive

Dozens of crew members on a ferry have been told to self-isolate after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Another positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed on board the P&O Ferries Pride of Hull ship today.

It comes just two days after transport union RMT said a crew member, from the UK but living in Spain, came down with symptoms on Saturday and subsequently tested positive, HullLive reports.

They said that the crew member had been sent to quarantine in a hotel in Rotterdam, while three other UK seafarers were sent home from Hull to isolate.

Six other overseas agency workers were also sent to isolate on the Pride of York ship, which is lay up in Hull.

But now a second case has been confirmed on board the ship, which is due to set sail from Hull to Rotterdam at 8.30pm this evening, with a further 28 crew members also leaving the ship to self-isolate.

Karl Turner, Labour MP for Hull East, said he had urgently contacted the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to seek assurances that it would be looked into immediately.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Turner claimed that 28 crew members “were Covid-19 symptomatic”.

But the company says this is not true and they are self-isolating after they came into contact with the affected person.

“Those crew members were told to leave the vessel to join the Pride of York, which is effectively being used as a hospital ship,” Mr Turner said.

“The Pride of Hull is due to sail tonight at 8.30pm with around 400 passengers and crew on board.

“On hearing this, I made immediate and urgent representations to the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps.

“He assured me that he would act on this information. Unless cast-iron assurances can be given that the vessel is safe, clean and Covid-secure for passengers and crew, she should not be sailing.

“By attempting to keep this under wraps, P&O may have broken the rules, have acted dishonestly, and have once again put revenues before safety.”

Julia Weldon, director of public health at Hull City Council, said public health teams were monitoring the situation, but added the risk to the wider public was considered to be very low.

She said: “Two crew members from the Pride of Hull have tested positive for coronavirus and a number of others are isolating as a precaution, in line with government advice.

“The council’s public health team and Public Health England (PHE) were promptly informed of the situation and are supporting P&O and the Hull and Goole Port Health Authority to understand and follow all available guidance.

“The situation is being closely managed and any risk to the wider public is considered very low.”

A spokesperson from P&O Ferries said: “The health and wellbeing of P&O Ferries’ passengers and crew is the company’s foremost priority.

“If any employee tests positive for Covid-19, then the relevant authorities and employees are informed through the company’s robust internal procedures and to support UK Public Health England track and trace systems.

“This morning, one member of crew tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

“P&O Ferries is supporting all crew known to have made contact with this person to self-isolate and they are being provided with test kits. We are cooperating with all the relevant authorities and taking all the necessary precautions, as stipulated in Government guidance, and our services are running with minimum disruption.”