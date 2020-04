A child paints a mask on an egg to celebrate Sham el-Nessim at home amid COVID-19 pandemic in Cairo, Egypt, on April 20, 2020. Sham el-Nessim, a traditional Egyptian festival marking the beginning of spring, was celebrated during COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. Egypt on Monday reported a record 189 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number in the country to 3,333. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)