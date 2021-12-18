Fetty Wap has been arrested yet again, just weeks after the rapper was arrested on federal drug charges by the FBI.

Fetty Wap, a rapper who was busted by the FBI on federal drug charges just weeks ago, has been arrested.

Cops received a notification from the rapper’s ankle monitor.

Fetty Wap was at Newark Liberty Airport when cops received an alert from the rapper’s ankle monitor, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ.

Officers discovered a warrant out for Fetty Wap’s arrest after responding to the ankle monitor alert and speaking with him.

The warrant was issued in North Bergen, New Jersey, for public nuisance.

At this time, the investigation is still open.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.