Few Anglicans back blessing gay marriages

Only a small number of submissions to an Anglican tribunal examining a push to allow the blessing of same-sex marriages say the move is legitimate under church law.

The Victorian Diocese of Wangaratta in August passed a resolution providing for the blessing of same-sex couples who married under the Commonwealth Marriage Act.

Under the motion, however, no minister would be forced to conduct such a service if it went against their conscience.

Australia’s most senior Anglican, Melbourne Archbishop Dr Philip Freier, referred that decision to the church’s internal appellate tribunal in September.

The tribunal was asked to consider whether the regulation was consistent under the church’s national constitution and valid under canon law.

The tribunal then called for submissions on the matter.

A second referral – to be considered concurrently – asked the tribunal to decide more generally if blessing services other than for heterosexual unions should be allowed.

In her address to the Wangaratta synod in August, which forms part of the diocese’s submissions to the tribunal, Reverend Dorothy Lee argued the blessing of same-sex Christian couples “seems a small thing to ask”.

“There are no theological grounds for refusing to bless civil unions,” Rev Lee said.

“On the contrary, faithful and loving Christian couples, whatever their sexual orientation, gender, race or class, should be able to ask for and receive the church’s blessing.”

However, of the 33 other submissions to the tribunal, just four support blessing same-sex marriages.

These include a submission from Reverend Kay Goldsworthy, the Archbishop of Perth and the first female Anglican archbishop in Australia.

Other supporters include Equal Voices – an alliance of LGBTQI Christians – and the Diocese of Newcastle.

The latter says the tribunal should not rule on the questions but nevertheless adopted Wangaratta’s submissions.

Two similar bills passed by the Newcastle synod in October – both relating to same-sex marriage – have also been referred to the tribunal.

The dioceses of Sydney, Tasmania and Rockhampton are among submissions arguing the resolution is not consistent or valid.

That’s also the position of orthodox Anglican body GAFCON Australia.

Several submissions do not answer the questions but simply express opposition to same-sex marriage or its blessing.

The review follows comments by Sydney Archbishop Glenn Davies in his presidential address to the Sydney Anglican diocese synod in October that the church couldn’t bless same-sex marriage because it couldn’t bless sin.

Dr Davies argued if people wanted to change the doctrine of the church they should start a new church or join a church more aligned to their views rather than “ruin” the Anglican church.

A second round of submissions is open until next Friday.