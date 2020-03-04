FIA clears Kenya to stage Safari Rally, a part of World and Africa Rally C’ship

NAIROBI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Kenya has got the nod from Federation Internationale de Automobile (FIA) to use the Safari Rally as a combined event serving both the World and African Rally Championship.

This year’s Safari rally is due to be held on July 16-19 in Nairobi and Naivasha areas and will serve as the seventh leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

However, it will also now serve as the fourth round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) with organizers having harmonized the days to have a single event.

On Wednesday, the WRC Safari Rally Project Secretariat, confirmed that FIA has given the green light to join the two events, which will make it even more lucrative for the drivers as they seek to score points on two fronts.

“For the 2020 WRC Safari Rally, the FIA has allowed Kenya to combine the WRC event with the African Rally Championship (ARC) round. The FIA has granted a dispensation for the ARC to follow the full route of the WRC event over three days running the full competitive distance of 316km of stages,” said a statement from Safari Rally organizers on Wednesday.

Ordinarily, the Africa Rally Championship, which has seven rounds across the continent, is held on two days, while the WRC lasts three days with a maximum distance of 300km.

WRC Safari Rally Project Secretariat have since called on the drivers from Africa, who are keen to compete in the Safari Rally, which is a part of the WRC to register for the ARC 2020 season in order for their cars to be qualified as national or regional crews.

The organizers have ruled that entries for the Safari rally will be limited to 50 cars.

“This will be on a ‘first-come first-entered’ basis and no exceptions will be made. Entries open on May 16 and will close a month later on June 16,” said a statement from the Safari Rally Secretariat.

The seven leg ARC has stops in Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.