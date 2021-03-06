Fiat Chrysler reports 29 million USD in profit in 2020

CHICAGO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) raked in 29 million U.S. dollars in net income in 2020, down 99 percent year on year as a result of reduction in production and demand globally amid COVID-9 pandemic.

Stellantis NV, the transatlantic merger between FCA and French Groupe PSA, announced the annual and fourth-quarter results for FCA on its website on Wednesday. It is the final year for Stellantis NV to report FCA results separately.

FCA’s annual income was 104.839 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, down 20 percent year on year; pre-tax earnings were 4.526 billion U.S. dollars, down 44 percent; and earning per share 0.02 U.S. dollars.

The industrial-free cash flow of FCA was 755 million U.S. dollars for the full year of 2020, down 70 percent from the start of 2020; and net financial expenses were 1.195 billion U.S. dollars, up 1.7 percent.

In the fourth quarter, FCA’s net income fell 1 percent year on year to 1.888 billion U.S. dollars.

By region, FCA’s earnings before interest and taxes in North America fell to 6.472 billion U.S. dollars in 2020. It lost 1.11 billion U.S. dollars in Europe, made 7 million dollars in South America, and lost 140 million U.S. dollars in Asia.

The transatlantic merger between FCA and French Groupe PSA to form Stellantis NV was clinched and completed in January 2021. Enditem