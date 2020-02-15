FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifier matches postponed amid epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — FIBA Asia announced early on Friday that three FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifier games have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The three postponed matches are the Philippines vs Thailand on February 20, Japan vs China on February 21 and China vs Malaysia on February 24.

The Asian basketball’s governing body added that new dates for these games would be announced later.

In a statement more than a week ago, FIBA Asia announced that it had already taken the decision to postpone the game between China and Malaysia to another date, while stating that the Japan vs China match would take place as planned.