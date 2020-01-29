FIFA 20 down – Sever Status latest, EA confirm connecting error for FUT Ultimate Team

FIFA 20 is down this evening on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Here’s what we know about the connection errors impacting players.

FIFA 20 is down this evening with EA Sports world wide footballing game experincing issues across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The reports coming in indicate an ‘error connecting to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’ messag, which isn’t great since that’s the main source of enjoyment for fans playing the game.

Not to mention with a new FIFA 20 Team of the Week released at 6pm this evening.

The Independent outage monitor Down Detector has also confirmed a sharp rise in reports of FIFA 20 servers experiencing issues from around 7pm this evening.

As per down detector, the outage apears to be impacting all regions of the world, with obviously more problems in the UK and Europe who are trying to enjoy the game for some downtime after work.

There are reports in the US, but with most people in the states it’s early, so reports will obviously be less (back to work)!

EA’s Help Twitter account has been responding to FIFA 20 fans that have been hit by today’s reported server issues but offering little in the way of solutions to the problems.

Equally, the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter account, @EAFIFADirect, has also provided an update, writing:·

“Hey all,We are aware of the current connectivity issues and are actively working to get this resolved. We will update here as more information becomes available.”

As you might expect, the response went down well with fans.

Stay tuned. More to follow.

