FIFA 20 low driven shot: How to do low driven shots on PS4 and Xbox?

How to do a low driven shot in FIFA 20? That’s a question a lot of players ask themselves when first playing the game, so here’s a guide for all PS4 and Xbox players.

FIFA 20 is a game that is both very easy and very difficult. On the one hand, playing couldn’t be simpler. Pass, move, shoot. It’s fairly straightforward.

But like any game – including sports in real life – the skill comes from truly mastering every facet of the game.

It’s not enough to simply know how to pass, move, cross, head and score. You need to do it with incredible poise and ability that it makes it almost impossible for you to lose.

And one of the skills which you can master easily in EA Sports FIFA 20, is the low driven shot.

This week, we’ve spotted a lot of people looking how to perform this skill on FIFA 20, likely because many fans of the game are attempting to obtain the new Daniel James Future Stars FUT card.

One of the objectives players need to complete in order to unlock the 82 OVR Future Stars Academy James, is called ‘Climbing the Ranks’.

This objects tasks players with scoring a Low Driven Shot using the 80 OVR Future Stars Academy James FUT player.

And it needs to be done in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min Professional difficulty.

So it’s not exactly easy. But knowing how to score the perfect Low Driven Shot is at least the first step towards unlocking this FUT card.

ANSWER: First of all, a low driven shot is effectively an effective way to finish, especially inside the penalty box. Why? As the name suggests, it’s a ‘low driven shot’ and as such, goalkeepers have a more difficult time saving because they need to get down lower, faster.

ANSWER: Master the low driven shot and you’ll become noticeably more clinical in front of goal.

The buttons you need to press to do a low driven shot is exactly the same as it’s been in previous FIFA entries, however, if this is your first FIFA game, or perhaps you’ve never bothered to properly learn, here are some tips.

To perform a low driven shot on FIFA 20 on PS4, you need to press the shoot button, as well as both LB and RB shoulder buttons. This will make your player perform a low driven shot on PS4.

To perform a low driven shot on FIFA 20 on Xbox One, you still need to press the shoot button, but combine it with the LB and RB shoulder buttons. Follow these steps and your player will perform a low driven shot on Xbox One.