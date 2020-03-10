FIFA 20 Player Days Start Time, FUT player predictions, latest news and more

The FIFA 20 Player Days promo event comes to the game later today. Here’s everything you need to know.

FIFA 20 bid farewell to the Shapeshifters promo on March 5, and though you might have some days left to get your hands on the highly-coveted Aleksandar Kolarov CDM, all eyes are turning to what will come next.

And for FUT Fans, that appears to be a return for the games FIFA Ultimate Team ‘Player Days’ Promo.

Last night, a countdown started appearing in the Ultimate Team menu, indicating that the next big FUT event was on the way.

So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at what the promo entails, what time it starts and a prediction for which players could be in line to feature in the latest FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promotion.

Normally with a FIFA event, players are selected to fit a theme. But even those which don’t have a theme, such as the recent Shapeshifters campaign, you normally see slightly altered stats to keep things interesting.

With FUT Player Days, there’s none of that.

Instead, the event is used to essentially roll out some of the most highly rated cards all over again.

That could be TOTW cards or other promotions. We just know, they get a re-release in FUT packs.

A bit dull, but great if you missed the chance to get your hands on that 90+ rated superstar who would complete your squad.

It also means that should you manage to pack someone, you’re guaranteed a good pick and not some chaff.

Like any good FIFA 20 event, it’s all do to get started at the exact same time.

So you can bet your house on the fact that the FUT Player Days event will begin at 6pm GMT later today.

For those of you reading this elsewhere in the world, that’s 1pm EST/10am PT/5am AEDT on March 7.

Predicting which players could be included in the FUT Player Days is easy in one sense, because you’re somewhat limited to the players with the highest stats.

Narrowing the focus to the games more valuable cards with the best stats, is easier than say, picking who could be included in a Halloween event which can draw on absolutely any player going.

On the flip side, there’s been a lot of highly-rated players so there are still quite a few options for EA Sports to pick from.

Will the plump for the obvious candidates like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar? Quite possibly.

We wouldn’t be surprised though to see them opt for some of the more obvious alternatives, like Harry Kane, Ciro Immobile and Kylian Mbappe; rather than rolling out the red carpet to the obvious three.

With that in mind Dexerto has pulled together the below list of highly-rated inform players who could, be included. But you’ll need to check back later today for the official confirmed team reveal

Dexerto FUT Player Days prediction

And if you want a reminder of which players were included last year, you’ll find a picture showing the FIFA 19 team, just above.