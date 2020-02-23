FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Confirmed – Messi, David Luiz, Riyad Mahrez and more

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters events and FUT players have been confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know.

EA Sports has today launched the new FIFA 20 FUT Shapeshifters campaign.

“The FUT universe has been turned upside down with a select group of players shifting in position, stats and upgrades to create brand new superstars,” EA explains.

Here’s a quick explainer of how it works:

Some of FUT’s most popular players will receive specific upgrades that shift them seamlessly into new positions on the pitch.

There are also tweaks to players, Preferred Foot, Work Rates and all-round Stat Upgrades.

Not all players get all these upgrades. and changes enable brand new squad building options in FUT

There will be two teams of FUT Shapeshifters released in Packs.

10 players will be released today, February 21, and 5 more will be released on February 28 next week with several others released through SBCs and Objectives over the course of the event.

Take a look at the confirmed players, just below:

More to follow.