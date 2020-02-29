FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 – Ronaldo, Alexander-Arnold, Kante, Richarlison, more

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters team 2 has been confirmed by EA Sports. Here’s everything you need to know including which players are available.

EA Sports has today (February 28) confirmed the second squad available in FIFA 20 as part of the Shapeshifters campaign.

“The FUT universe has been turned upside down with a select group of players shifting in position, stats and upgrades to create brand new superstars,” EA explains again for anyone who missed out on the event last week

The second team includes a whopping four players from the English Premier League as well as 6 more players from across the continent.

This new FIFA Ultimate Team squad is available in FUT packs until Friday 6th March.

Here’s a list of the 10 players confirmed by EA Sports today:

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 –

Just below you’ll find a bigger picture showing their full stats for all 10 players.

In other slightly strange FIFA 20 news this week, two Mexican fans made a 5,500-mile trip to watch Adebayo Akinfenwa play for Wycombe Wanderers.

Earlier this week, EA Sports also released a new Team of the Week featuring the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United.