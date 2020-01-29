FIFA 20 TOTW 20 players: Henderson, Pereira, Donnarumma and Insigne FUT upgrades

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 20 has been confirmed. Ultimate Team players, here’s everything you need to know.

EA Sports has today announced the players who have been included in the FIFA 20 FUT Team Of The Week squad for week 20 following the latest round of football fixtures.

This week’s team includes a star-studded collection of Europe’s most exceptional talents. The starting eleven includes the likes of Jordan Henderson and Lorenzo Insigne

In the Premier League, there’s also room for Ricardo Pereira, Nathen Redmond and Florian Lejeune.

You can take a look at the full FIFA 20 Team of the Week 20 Squad just below, starting with the first team.

FIFA 20 TOTW 20 – Starting XI

FIFA 20 TOTW 20 Substitutes

FIFA 20 TOTW 20 Reserves

EA Sports new team of the week squad is released every Wednesday.

The team is revealed at 3pm GMT, as you have just discovered and goes live in the game three hours later at 6pm GMT.

FIFA’s existing team of the week squad, which for the time being is TOTW 19, is available in FUT packs right up until the new squad is released at 6pm.

So make the most of the players from last week and stand by for a new selection of in-form players to hit FUT packs in the coming hours.