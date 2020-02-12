FIFA 20 TOTW 22: Mbappe, Richarlison, Ben Yedder updated FUT stats confirmed

EA Sports has confirmed the new 22nd Team of the Week squad. Here’s a look at what players across the world have made the cut.

EA Sports has today announced the players who have been included in the FIFA 20 FUT Team Of The Week squad for week 22 following the latest round of football fixtures.

This week’s team includes a star-studded collection of the Premier League’s best talents. Oh no wait, it doesn’t because of the winter break. But there’s still room for Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure in the starting eleven.

Harsh we think, given the performances of both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Everton’s win over Crystal Palace.

Richarlison does at least make the bench, but still.

The team also includes the likes of Sergio Ramos, Frenkie De Jong and Kylian Mbappe.

So it’s still not a bad team by any stretch of the imagination.

You can take a look at the full FIFA 20 Team of the Week 22 Squad just below (Via GamesRadar):

FIFA 20 TOTW 22 Starting XI:

GK: Geronimo Rulli (Montpellier) – 84

CB: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 91

CB: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) – 87

RB: Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) – 82

CM: Luis Alberto (Lazio) – 88

CAM: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – 86

LM: Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) – 86

CM: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 87

ST: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 93

ST: Kevin Volland (Bayer Leverkusen) – 84

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) – 87

FIFA 20 TOTW 22 Substitutes:

GK: Alexander Schwolow (SC Freiburg) – 82

CB: Adama Soumaoro (Genoa) – 82

CAM: Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria) – 82

CDM: Renato Sanches (Lille) – 81

CAM: Luis Montes (Leon) – 81

LF: Robin Quaison (Mainz) – 84

ST: Richarlison (Everton) – 82

FIFA 20 TOTW 22 Reserves:

CM: Fabian Frei (FC Basel) – 80

CM: Joao Teixeira (Vitoria Guimaraes) – 79

LM: Moussa Barrow (Bologna) – 77

CAM: Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets) – 77

ST: Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi) – 79

EA Sports new team of the week squad is released every Wednesday. The team is revealed at 3pm GMT, as you have just discovered and goes live in the game three hours later at 6pm GMT.

FIFA’s existing team of the week squad, which for the time being is TOTW 20, is available in FUT packs right up until the new squad is released at 6pm. So make the most of the players from last week and stand by for a new selection of in-form players to hit FUT packs in the coming hours.