FIFA 20 TOTW 26 confirmed with Mane, Leno, Wan-Bissaka, Barkley and Saint-Maximin

EA Sports confirmed 26th Team of the Week squad. Here’s a look at what players across the world have made the cut in FIFA Ultimate Team.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 26 has not been announced by EA Sports today but bizarrely FUThead seems to have the confirmed team on their website.

For UK based players, it’s the inclusion of a number of Premier League players that stands out the most.

It includes Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin and Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Away from the Premier League, the new FUT team also includes plenty more players from teams across Europe including stars from Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia.

You can take a look at the full FIFA 20 Team of the Week 26 Squad just below. Stay tuned for more info and stats to follow.

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 Starting XI:

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 Substitutes:

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 Reserves:

EA Sports new team of the week squad is released every Wednesday. The team is revealed at 3pm GMT, as you have just discovered and goes live in the game three hours later at 6pm GMT.

FIFA’s existing team of the week squad, which for the time being is TOTW 25, is available in FUT packs right up until the new squad is released at 6pm. So make the most of the players from last week and stand by for a new selection of in-form players to hit FUT packs in the coming hours.

