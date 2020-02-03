FIFA concludes its six-month mission in CAF

RABAT, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — FIFA presented the conclusions of its six-month mission in Confederation of African Football (CAF), to the meeting of the CAF Executive Committee held in Rabat.

The recommendation focused on refereeing, infrastructure, competitions and good governance.

Concerning refereeing, FIFA urged the creation of a group of professional referees, at least 20, financed and organized by FIFA in partnership with CAF.

As for Infrastructures, the recommendations urged the mobilisation of a minimum fund of 1 billion U.S. dollars to invest in infrastructures in all the 54 African member associations.

FIFA asked CAF to seek a range of new competitions on women’s football, youth categories, national teams and club competitions, including a pan-African League to be played every four years and the creation of a new pan-African club competition.

Concerning the good governance, FIFA mission asked to implement, by CAF’s relevant bodies, the 100-point action plan proposed by the independent task force.

Fatma Samoura, the FIFA secretary general, was dispatched to CAF between August 1, 2019 and February 1, 2020, to clean up the organization.

FIFA announced the end of Samoura’s mission, adding that it’s satisfied that the joint effort made with CAF was done and delivered within the initial proposed time frame and reiterates FIFA’s commitment to be at the disposal of African football to assist in the process of raising its level to the top of the world.