FIFA President arrives in Morocco

RABAT, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, arrived on Wednesday in Morocco for a two-day visit.

According to a statement by the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF), the visit will further strengthen cooperation between FIFA and FRMF, for the development of Moroccan and African football.

Infantino kicked off an African tour on February 16 to promote and support local football and visit FIFA member associations in several African countries.

Mauritania was the first stop in this itinerary, followed by Senegal, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, and Sudan. Enditem