Fifteen killed in clashes in Syria’s Idlib despite…

AMMAN, March 6 – Fifteen people were killed on Friday in clashes between Syrian government forces and jihadist insurgents in southern Idlib province on Friday, hours after a Russian-Turkish ceasefire came into effect, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes took place in the Jabal al-Zawiya region. Six Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed, as well as nine fighters from the insurgent Turkistan Islamic Party, it said.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Daren Butler)