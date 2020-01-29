Fifth case of deadly coronavirus in Australia is confirmed as 13 others are tested

Footage has emerged showing a young family that is believed to be infected with the coronavirus being rushed to the hospital where Australia’s fifth case of the deadly illness was confirmed.

The family of two adults and two children were taken to Westmead Hospital in western Sydney on Monday afternoon after showing symptoms of the disease.

Paramedics wearing protective clothing were seen taking one of the adults, who appeared to be holding a child with him, out of an ambulance and into the hospital.

A total of five cases have been confirmed in Australia, including four in NSW and one in Victoria, but another 13 people are being tested across three states, health officials said.

Of those 13 suspected cases, five are in NSW, four in Western Australia and four in Queensland.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said one case in Perth may prove positive.

‘I’m advised that one of the people being tested in Perth may be positive, and the others look like they may be negative, but that’s still to be confirmed,’ he said in a press conference on Monday.

His state counterpart, Western Australia’s chief health officer Andrew Roberston confirmed four individuals were under investigation but said the risk of the infection spreading is low.

‘There are no confirmed cases in Western Australia to date. Results for three low risk cases who were previously tested for the illness have all returned negative,’ Dr Robertson said.

‘Although the risk to Western Australia to WA is considered low, testing will continue to be arranged for persons who meet exposure criteria and have a clinically compatible illness.’

‘Due to the rapidly evolving nature of this situation, possible cases could arise at any time and the number of tests underway is expected to be fluid.’

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health also confirmed four new tests were being conducted on Monday.

‘Through its Forensic and Scientific Services branch, Queensland Health are testing four patients for suspected coronavirus,’ she said.

‘Biologists are working around the clock with results expected in the coming hours. ‘

There have been no positive test for coronavirus in Queensland.

The news comes after officials confirmed on Monday a 21-year-old woman who flew into Sydney from Wuhan last week has tested positive for the illness.

The UNSW student arrived at Sydney International Airport on flight MU749 last Thursday and presented to the emergency department 24 hours later after developing flu-like symptoms.

NSW Health said she was being treated in isolation at Westmead Hospital and only had limited contact with people in Australia – reducing the likelihood that she had spread the virus.

‘The student did not attend any classes at the university and stayed on her own in campus accommodation with no close contact before she was admitted to hospital,’ a UNSW spokeswoman said in a statement.

NSW Health is urging parents to consider keeping their children away from school if they have had any contact with infected individuals.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said any child who has been in contact with a person confirmed as having novel coronavirus must not attend school or childcare for 14 days after the last contact with the infected person.

‘Fourteen days represents the internationally recognised likely incubation period for the disease,’ Dr Chant said.

‘After this time the child is considered to be not be at risk of infection.’

Three men – aged 35, 43 and 53 – in NSW are already being treated in hospital for coronavirus and are listed as stable.

In Victoria, a man in his 50s is being treated at Monash Medical Centre while four of his family members are being quarantined at home.

The virus, which experts fear will ‘highly likely’ continue to spread in Australia, has so far killed 56 people in China and infected 2,000 people worldwide.

Since the outbreak at the end of December, Chinese authorities have placed 56 million people in lockdown – including more than 100 Australian children aged between six months and 16 years old, the ABC reported.

Photos taken outside Westmead Hospital on Sunday show a woman wearing a face mask being moved by paramedics with protective gloves, masks and clothing.

Prof Murphy said there would likely be more cases in the country.

‘There is no cause for general concern,’ Prof Murphy said in Melbourne on Sunday.

‘I would not be surprised if there are some more cases… it’s highly likely that we may see some more.

‘We are incredibly well prepared to isolate and deal with that.’

In the wake of the rapid spread, Chinese-Australian parents are now desperate for their children to get out of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province.

Yi Xu is demanding his six-month-old daughter be brought home to Australia.

‘The Australian Government needs to follow what the US is doing [and]to charter a plane to evacuate its citizens for emergency,’ Mr Xu told the ABC after reports the U.S was using a plane to evacuate Americans from the area.

A father from Melbourne, Nathan Wang, said his 11-month-old daughter is stuck in Wuhan with his wife and other child.

Mr Wang said his family was struggling to access medical resources.

‘I can’t even fall asleep. As a father, I was very desperate. I am guilty that all of the risks and pressure were put on my wife alone,’ he said.

Another Chinese-Australian man said the children who were left stranded in the areas were being cared for by their grandparents.

‘They are desperate to get out, because there starts to see a shortage of face masks and other protective supplies,’ the man who only wanted to be referred to as John told The Australian.

‘Many children are running out of baby formula powders soon,’ he said.

The Australian government is now considering options to allow Australians in the infected areas to travel.

‘The Government acknowledges the concerns of Australians who are in Hubei Province in China and the concerns of their families and friends,’ Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Sunday.

‘The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is working closely with Chinese authorities and international partners to consider possible assistance with travel for Australians from areas that are affected by Chinese travel restrictions.

‘Given the circumstances of the spread of the Coronavirus, Chinese authorities are currently imposing very tight restrictions on all travel from Hubei. We are seeking advice from the Chinese authorities on these restrictions and whether any options are available to international travellers.

‘Our Embassy in Beijing and our Consulate in Shanghai are also working with international partners and the Chinese government to determine what support can be given to Australians on the ground.’

Authorities are urging anyone who has travelled to the Wuhan region and experienced flu-like symptoms to contact their GP or local emergency department.

The patient in Victoria is a Chinese national aged in his 50s who flew to Melbourne on China Southern flight CZ321 from Wuhan via Guangzhou on January 19 on an A380 plane, which can can carry 500 passengers.

He became the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Australia on Saturday morning and is now in quarantined isolation at Monash Hospital in Clayton in Melbourne’s east.

Earlier on Saturday a baby was rushed from Sydney Airport to hospital for testing and was later discharged cleared of the virus.

A Hobart man has tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday after he was admitted to the Royal Hobart Hospital on Saturday with mild respiratory symptoms.

The man in his 30s had travelled to China earlier this month and spent time Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began.

He contacted a general practitioner with respiratory problems and was admitted into an isolation room in hospital while tests were conducted to rule out the infection.

Public Health services identified the man’s contacts since returning to Hobart in case he had been identified as carrying the virus.

The man has been discharged from hospital after his results showed he was not infected.