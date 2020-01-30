Fifth novel coronavirus-related pneumonia case in Taiwan confirmed

TAIPEI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Taiwan confirmed a fifth case of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia, the island’s epidemic monitoring agency said Monday.

A woman in her 50s from Taiwan returned from central China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, showing symptoms of fever and muscle ache on Jan. 25, the agency said in a press release.

The hospital placed her in an isolation ward on Jan. 25 and confirmed the infection Monday.

The patient has been in stable condition, and authorities are monitoring the health condition of people who had contact with her.

Currently, the island still has 207 suspected cases under quarantine.