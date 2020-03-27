Fifty inmates in nursing homes have lost their lives to coronaviris in 24 hours

The coronavirus is primed with the nursing homes. In the last few hours, the count is overwhelming. Fifty elderly inmates in senior centers in Alcoy, Madrid and Barcelona have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to data collected by regions that do differentiate between residents or not by offering the balance of deaths.

Castilla y León is one of the communities with the most deaths in nursing homes and disability homes. The figure rose to 85 this Wednesday, 24 more than Tuesday. However, the Board noted that it was not confirmed that all of them had Covid-19, but they did have “symptoms compatible with the disease.”

It is closely followed by the Community of Madrid, where the dead are counted by dozens. This Wednesday the center for the elderly Santísima Virgen y San Celedonio in Madrid reported that 24 deaths from coronavirus had been registered, in addition to a sister nun of Charity, five more victims than the previous day. Antonio Morales, director of Operations for Vitalia Home, confirmed to ABC another focus at the group’s residence in Leganés, where thirteen elderly people had died in the last week. Another 17 workers have their own symptoms.

In the Valencian Community the number of fatalities in residences increased this Wednesday to 41, six more than the previous day. In the DomusVi nursing home in Alcoy (Alicante) alone, 26 people have died.

On the other hand, in Catalonia there are already 25 inmates who died in the Santa Oliva de Olesa de Montserrat and Consorts Guasch de Capellades residences, both in Barcelona.

In addition, in Castilla-La Mancha, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than thirty residential users, such as the case of Núñez de Balboa de Albacete, where 17 elderly people have died, or Elder de Tomelloso, in 14 people died, according to Efe. .