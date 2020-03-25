FIG welcomes rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games, despite rules “repercussions”

GENEVA, March 24 (Xinhua) — FIG president Morinari Watanabe said on Tuesday that the gymnastics global governing body supports the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The International Gymnastics Federation welcomes the decision announced today to reschedule the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo to a date beyond 2020 but no later than summer 2021,” said International Gymnastics Federation in a statement.

“This decision will allow gymnasts to apprehend their preparation for the Olympic Games with more serenity.”

FIG President Morinari Watanabe hailed the decision made by IOC President Thomas Bach and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe “very courageous”.

“In this difficult situation, we must be united and supportive,” said Watanabe.

The FIG reiterated that it will do everything necessary to adapt its events calendar to fit the new dates of the Olympic Games that shall be set later.

But the postponement of the “Tokyo 2020” will unavoidably have “repercussions” on the FIG rules, especially those of the Gymnastics disciplines.

The FIG promised to take the time to assess all the implications resulting from this postponement and will carefully review what adjustments or modifications should be made.

“Athletes’ interest and safety will lie at the center at any decision.”