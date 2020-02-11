Fight in Norway’s biggest mosque ends with woman’s finger being BITTEN OFF

A fight between two women at a mosque in Norway’s capital clearly got out of hand after one of the participants had her finger bitten off. It’s not yet known what triggered the brutal brawl.

The fight between a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s happened at the Tawfiiq Islamic Center in Oslo, according to local media.

Police confirmed the incident on Twitter and said that the victim had been transported to a nearby hospital. The chewed-up finger was recovered at the scene and taken to the hospital, where surgeons will attempt to reattach it.

The alleged finger-biter was arrested and charged with assault.Oslo police operations leader Christian Krohn Engeseth told local media that surveillance footage from the mosque was being closely examined. He added that police “have an idea” of what might have caused the nasty scuffle, but would not disclose further information until a full investigation is completed.

The Islamic Center was founded by members of the Somali diaspora and has close to 8,000 members, making it Norway’s largest mosque.

Norwegian mosques have been the target of violent attacks in the past. In August, a gunman stormed a mosque in Oslo, wounding one worshiper.

