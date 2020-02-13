Fighting leaves 13 militants dead in N. Afghanistan

PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A total of 13 militants including a Taliban local commander have been confirmed dead and 10 others wounded in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the northern Baghlan province, police spokesman in the restive province Ahmad Jawed Basharat said Wednesday.

The cleanup operation was launched in Jar-e-Khushk area of the restive district on Tuesday, 13 insurgents including a local commander Mullah Khubi have been killed and 10 others wounded, the official asserted.

A weapon cache of the militants has been destroyed, the official added.

The Taliban outfit, which is active in parts of Baghlan province with Pul-e-Khumri as its capital 160 km north of Kabul has not made comment.