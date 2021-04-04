Fighting leaves over 30 dead in east Afghan province

ASADABAD, Afghanistan, April 4 (Xinhua) — More than 30 people, including five army soldiers, have been killed as clash erupted in Chapa Dara district of Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Saturday, said an army statement released on Sunday.

A group of Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in the restive district late Saturday night, triggering heavy fighting, and as a result 28 militants and five soldiers have been killed, the statement added.

Seven more militants and three soldiers have sustained injury in the fighting, according to the statement.

The security forces backed by artillery and warplanes have been chasing the militants to stabilize peace and security there, the statement added.

Taliban militants, who are active in parts of Kunar province with Asadabad as its capital 185 km east of Kabul, have yet to make comment on the offensive. Enditem